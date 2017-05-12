"We've got to get back to the focus of what's going on right now."



"Which is really a moment in American history where we've had an unprecedented attack on our elections, and how are we as a nation going to respond? Donald Trump clearly has not taken this seriously, in what should be a Paul Revere moment for our country, where people are talking about the Russians are coming."

"I don't want to let that distract from the urgency — in fact, the crisis of this moment, where we have Russia who has attacked our country in a cyber way — trying to undermine our elections."



"And there's a whole urgency to get to the bottom of what happened."

"We see this from the French elections...They intend to continue to come at this country. So this is a Paul Revere moment. The Russians are coming. What are we gonna do about it?"

US Senator Cory Booker has likened the hysterical investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to the the American Revolution against the British Empire.Booker told CNN anchor Erin Burnett...CNN started the interview by asking the New Jersey Senator for his view on the firing of FBI Director James Comey...Booker's mental breakdown progressed all the way to the interview's end...Twitter users were a perplexed at the Senator's reference to Paul Revere, the American Revolution, and an apparent Russian invasion of America.What do you think?