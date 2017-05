© News 24 hours



Von der Leyen said her ministry would, among other things, revamp its 'Traditionserlass' Von der Leyen, whose post includes the role of commander-in-chief of Germany's armed forces, said that, Reuters reported . "We need a broad process in the military itself, that we must travel together, from recruits to generals, from instructors to the minister," she said, as cited by Berliner Morgenpost.The minister is in hot water over the scandal revolving around. Investigators said the officer had been living a double life for more than a year, serving in the army while receiving state benefits under a bogus identity as a supposed Syrian refugee.Since 2014, the Bundeswehr had been pointing to a right-wing attitude of the officer, but no action was taken, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported . According to the investigators, Maximilian T was stationed at the same Franco-German base near Strasbourg as Albrecht who was arrested in late April, and who was covering for his regular absences at the base, Tagesschau.de reported Numerous Nazi-era military awards, propaganda posters, and steel Wehrmacht helmets were discovered at an army barracks in western Germany last week during an ongoing investigation into Albrecht.Von der Leyen said following Albrecht's arrest in the German city of Hammelburg thatHer remarks came under fire from the Bundeswehrverband, the armed forces association representing soldiers.André Wuestner told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.Von der Leyen later apologized for her sweeping criticism of "weak leadership" in the Bundeswehr.