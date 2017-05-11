© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The results of a recently released survey of American voters show President Donald Trump's approval rating plummeting as his opponents use some choice expressions to describe their commander-in-chief.In fact, of the top 20 most given words, only four (strong, great, successful and leader) were positive and four (president, businessman, business and trying) were neutral.The poll also showed Trump's popularity drop to near-record lows, with only 36 percent of voters approving of the way Trump is handling his job as President, compared to 58 percent disapproving.Trump's fall in popularity even affected his key support base, which fell 10 points from 57 percent to 47 percent since the last time the question was posed in April."There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement.Additionally, by a 54-38 percent margin, the voters polled also wanted the Democratic Party to win control of the US House of Representatives, the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll (which leaned 5 percent in favor of Republicans in 2013).The University interviewed 1,078 voters across the United States by phone between May 4 and May 9, with a margin of error of ± 3 percentage points.