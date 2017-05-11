© KCNA / Reuters



The CIA has created a dedicated unit to monitor Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs amid reignited fears that North Korea's sixth nuke test is imminent, and claims that the agency was planning a biochem attack against Kim Jong-un."The new Mission Center draws on experienced officers from across the Agency and integrates them in one entity to bring their expertise and creativity to bear against the North Korea target."The agency has failed to specify where the center will be located, but the statement noted that a "veteran CIA operations officer" was selected to act as head of the center and as an Assistant Director for Korea.The new unit, the CIA said, will work closely with the US intelligence community to monitor the North Korean threat."Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," said CIA Director Mike Pompeo. "It also reflects the dynamism and agility that the CIA brings to evolving national security challenges.""I can say that the nuclear test will be conducted at the place and time as decided by our supreme leader, Kim Jong-un," Choe told Sky News as tensions around the Korean Peninsula escalates with the Japanese, South Korean and US fleets all conducting naval drills in the region.Washington, Beijing, and Seoul have already threatened to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang if the country attempts further nuclear or long-range missile tests. Last month, North Korea conducted two failed mid-range missile tests.The North, however, defends its right to develop nuclear and ballistic technology as a deterrent against the US and its regional allies.The creation of a CIA mission center dedicated specifically to North Korea also comes just days after Pyongyang threatened to launch an "anti-terrorist" attack against the US and South Korean intelligence agencies for their alleged plot to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A "Korean-style anti-terrorist attack will be commenced from this moment to sweep away the intelligence and plot-breeding organizations of the US imperialists and the puppet clique."South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in has vowed to review the decision to deploy the US' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), which was installed just weeks before his Tuesday's election victory.To defuse tensions in the region, Moon has promised to "negotiate sincerely" with the US and China over the controversial US missile defense system allegedly deployed to thwart potential attacks by North Korea. The new president even said that he would be willing to meet Kim Jong-un if it meant bringing lasting peace.