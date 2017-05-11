© Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
Conditions more typical of early April or March for an extended period. (I assume this is caused, of course, by global warming.)

A vortex could bring unseasonably chilly conditions and frost to the northeastern US into next week, according to AccuWeather.com.

Areas at risk for a frost or freeze will extend from part of the Great Lakes region to the central Appalachians and western New England early Wednesday morning.

There is even a chance of wet snow in the mountains of eastern New York state and western New England.