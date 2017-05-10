© The Hill
Will it be a meeting of hearts and minds?
US President Donald Trump in a Wednesday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned possible further collaboration between the two countries in ending conflicts in the Middle East, the White House said in a press release.

Trump also underlined the importance of working together on the conflict in Syria, the release added. "He [Trump] also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere," the release stated. "The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia," the release stated.

Trump told Lavrov that the United States will continue to play a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a press release from the White House said on Wednesday. "The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration's commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia's responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements," the release stated.

Lavrov met with President Trump for the first time earlier in the day. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was also present at meeting.