Sean Crumpler, 50, pleaded guilty March 6 to three counts of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude . Despite the guilty plea, a prosecutor on Monday said Crumpler has not shown remorse for what he did, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office."The number of young men and boys the defendant victimized over the years is staggering," Senior Deputy District Attorney Cara Morlan was quoted as saying. "This defendant intentionally targets our most at-risk youth, and he has no regret and would not change anything if he had to do it over again."Crumpler and his associates often recruited teen boys through social media, and they preyed on runaways and other at-risk young people, prosecutors said. They brought the teens to Aurora to live in a large home rented by Crumpler, who was a computer engineering contractor.The boys would live with the expectation of receiving housing, food, drugs, alcohol and gifts such as new iPhones in exchange for sexual favors for Crumpler and other men in the household, prosecutors said.Two accomplices, who told authorities they had been abused by Crumpler when they were younger, previously pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Each received six years of probation.Authorities caught Crumpler after the family of a missing 16-year-old California boy contacted police there. The tip was passed to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Rocky Mountain Innocence Lost Task Force.Morlan said in the news release. "This sentence serves as a notice to all offenders — wealthy or poor, gay or straight, male or female — it does not matter. If you target children, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."