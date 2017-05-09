Meanwhile, the max temp in San Diego today (7 May 2017) rose to only 59 degrees F, breaking the previous record of 60 F set in 1930.
Palomar Mountain received 6" of snow so far today which is a new record, old record 2.5" from 1964. #cawx pic.twitter.com/E9dA3Xrfaehttps://twitter.com/NWSSanDiego
Thanks to Clay Olson for these links
