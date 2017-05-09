© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
Turkey's police started on Monday a large operation aimed at countering drug trafficking which targeted 913 suspects.

According to the Daily Sabah, the operation involved over 1,600 police teams and over 7,100 staff members who simultaneously carried out crackdowns on suspects in drug probe in 79 Turkish cities.

Turkish government previously intensified the fight against drug trafficking in 2014 by introducing "The Rapid Action Plan Against Drugs," which embraces all aspects of the struggle, from raising people's awareness of the threat to tightening law enforcement measures.