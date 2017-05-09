© AFP 2017/ Jorge Guerrero
The Turkish Air Force destroyed camps of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group in Iraq in the early hours of Tuesday, local media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency citing the Turkish General Staff, three caves and four bunkers were destroyed in air raids in Metina, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Gara in northern Iraq. Three camp areas were also destroyed.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurdish pro-independence PKK escalated in 2015, after a three-year ceasefire between the two sides collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

Ankara began launching regular airstrikes against PKK in both northern Iraq and Turkey in July 2015.