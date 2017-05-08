© Getty



A wild elephant trampled two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), to death at the CRPF training camp in Kaggalipura forest range, off Kanakapura Road on Sunday morning.The deceased have been identified as ASI H Dakshina Murthy (55), hailing from Vellore, Tamil Nadu and constable Puttappa Lamani (35) from Haveri district. Kaggalipura Police said the incident took place around 5.30 am when the duo was walking near the CRPF training centre which also houses a dog training camp.The camp is near the Bannerghatta forest area.Police said there are seven posts around the camp, with four jawans deployed in each of them.Police said Murthy died on the spot while Lamani was declared brought dead. Dipika Bajpai, deputy conservator of forests, said the families of the deceased will receive compensation. According to her, an elephant herd had been moving from Bannerghatta forest area to Ramanagara district. Villagers too have been attacked in many cases. Kaggalipura Police along with forest officials inspected the spot.IGP (Central Range) Seemath Kumar Singh said they will work with the forest department to ensure the forest area is completely fenced off so that wild animals do not stray into villages.