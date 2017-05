© Sigit Pamungkas / Reuters

Jewish communities say the ban in Belgium's southern French-speaking region violates the fundamental right to practice their faith, insisting that biblical slaughter practices (without stunning animals first to reduce their pain)Animal rights activists are strongly against the slaughter of an animal before it is rendered insensible to pain, however.The European Jewish Congress called the decision to ban all stunning-less slaughter "scandalous.""This decision, in the heart of Western Europe and the center of the European Union, sends a terrible message to Jewish communities throughout our continent that Jews are unwanted," European Jewish Congress (EJC) President Dr. Moshe Kantor said "We call on legislators to step back from the brink of thehe added.The Walloon Parliament's Friday vote to ban the slaughter of conscious animals has also come under fire from Belgium's chief rabbi, Abraham Guigui."We will fight resolutely against the legislation, which was also prohibited by the constitutional court, by all means available to us," he said as cited by the Jerusalem Post.President of the Conference of Rabbis and Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt said the vote was an"It is regrettable that the heart of Europe, which should have been an example to all the countries of the continent, has issued a call for war against the freedom of religion of minorities," he added.Parliament's plenary will now debate the issue later this month. The implementation of the law is to be delayed until September 2019.