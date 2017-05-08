Society's Child
Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor: For-profit prisons are how US keeps slavery alive without consequences
Raw Story
Mon, 08 May 2017 15:20 UTC
According to Salon.com, 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bill Brennan — a retired firefighter known for his direct, plain-spoken style — said at a candidate forum this week that the U.S. prison system exploits the labor of people of color, just like the Transatlantic slave trade did for 400 years.
"We have a Jim Crow system that carries forward," Brennan said. "We can connect today's incarceration nation directly back to slavery. It is exactly the reason they're doing it. We had lease labor after Reconstruction, and what was that? Put black people in jail, make them work, lease them out to their former owners."
"And what are we doing today? We have the Corrections Corporation of America making money on our misery. And this has got to stop!" he continued before asserting that U.S. prosperity was built on two things: "The genocide of Native Americans and the enslavement of African Americans."
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
Not sure why this is on the Health section. Maybe Society's Child?
The headline on this story is way worse then the actual story. Pilots are way overworked, what's the big deal? Would you rather have a pill...
Yup Earthling, ... and us idiots are turning it into a race.
I wouldn't worry about neural connections at such a young age (it will be rewired later anyway). I would be more concerned with muscles and...
My scientific opinion is that porcine collagen is better than bovine collagen, and pigs are yummier ;) No, seriously, it has more similar...
