© Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters

A passenger who was boarded onto the wrong United Airlines flight has been flown 3,000 miles in the wrong direction.In another public relations blunder for the airline, Lucie Bahetoukilae was forced to spend 28 hours getting home after staff failed to inform her of a gate change.Miantsoko said her aunt was not seeking a reimbursement but was instead concerned with the security lapse.Bahetoukilae then travelled 3,000 miles to San Francisco where she was forced to wait 11 hours for the airline to rectify the issue. Some 28 hours after leaving Newark she finally returned home to Paris where she was refunded the price of her ticket along with a voucher for another trip to Newark.Speaking to ABC United Airlines said a representative was working to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.Last month the airline came under heavy criticism after video emerged of a passenger being forcibly removed from one of its flights to make space for crew.