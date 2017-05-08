© CEN



Horrified lorry manufacturers could no nothing but watch in despair, as two brand new trucks descended into a massive sinkhole.The shiny red trucks were parked in a line with several others at a storage park in Naberezhnye Chelny, central Russia.But surreal CCTV footage shows the moment that tarmac beneath two gave way, causing the large Kamaz vehicles to slip into the depths below the ground.The extreme force of the drop is made clear, when part of the rear bracing on one of the lorries flies through the air as it is snapped off.It is believes the hole must be at least 20 ft deep.Fortunately, the sinkhole did not go onto claim other vehicles parked beside the sunken pair.According to local media reports, the owners were able to winch the lorries out of the hole.The clip has been viewed by thousands on social media.One viewer, who went by the name of 'lyteanes1', said: 'Authorities that were responsible for putting new asphalt in this area are the ones that should be dreadfully ashamed for their work.'There is no need to start big new projects, they could begin with actually doing a decent job at fixing things.'