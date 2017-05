© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadik

Belgian lawmakers visited on Monday the Jibreen refugee camp in the Syrian Aleppo and hailed the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia there, Frank Creyelman of the the right-wing Vlaams Belang party said.He added that the anti-Russia sanctions must be lifted as Moscow providing help in the country should not suffer itself.The lawmakers are expected to prepare a report on Russian assistance in Syria which will be presented in Belgian and European parliaments.Russia has been providing humanitarian aid to Syria since October 2015.Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Aleppo, fought over since 2012, was liberated and fully retaken by the government in late December.