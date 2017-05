"We are against the division of Syria. As for the agreements, we are not a party to that agreement and of course we will never be in favour [of it] as long as Iran is called a guarantor state."

"We support any initiative aimed at de-escalation of the conflict in Syria, prevention of bloodshed, destruction, leading to the fleeing of the Syrian people from their native territory. We support any step aimed at a ceasefire."

Russia, Iran and Turkey agree to form safety zones. The militants who would supposedly benefit from them storm out of the peace talks.The joint Russian-Iranian-Turkish delegation at the Astana Peace Talks agreed to form four 'safety zones' in Syria in order to help stabilize the fragile Russian authored Syrian ceasefire agreement.The position set out in a memorandum produced by the leaders of the Astana talks calls for the creation of special zones in Latakia, Idlib, Homes and a portion of Aleppo Governorate. These zones will be designated as areas where government troops and militants will cease from hostilities against one another.The memorandum follows the trajectory of the current Russian authored ceasefire insofar as it excludes the most violent terrorist groups operating in Syria from the agreement. This includes ISIS and various al-Qaeda off-shoots such as al-Nusra.The armed militant delegations at Astana stormed out of the talks, refusing to accept the memorandum of agreement on creating safety zones.According to one of the militant leaders, Osama Abu Zaid The idea that such groups would reject the proposal because Iran is one of the stated guarantors is a bit hard to take seriously as Iran is a party to the Astana Peace Talks and therefore would be a signatory of any agreement reached at the talks.Why are these militant groups at Astana in the first place if they so object to any agreement that has the backing of Iran?In reality, the rejection of the agreement by the militants is demonstrative of the fact that their goal is not peace but conquest. So long as the Syrian government controls even part of Syria, such groups will not be satisfied. The anti-Iranian rhetoric is simply par for the course among groups with a disturbing sectarian agenda for Syria.Iran, as it has done throughout the conflict, took a far more moderate tone. The Iranian Foreign Ministry is quoted as saying:Yesterday, standing beside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Astana was the right forum to discuss the creation of such safety zones. Putin said that so long as the zones were in line with the letter and spirit of the current ceasefire, he would have no problem agreeing to their creation.Many felt that this was a concession to Turkey and its jihadist proxies in groups like the FSA. In reality, Putin called the bluff of both Turkey and the militants at Astana.Turkey scored a self-serving but ultimately pyrrhic victory while the militants revealed themselves to be as extreme in their long term goals for Syria and their relationship towards the brokers of peace, as the groups excluded from the ceasefire.Putin has called the bluff of both Turkey and the militants and Putin has won big time. Geo-politics is often analogized to a chess game. If this is the case, Putin can now say 'check mate'!