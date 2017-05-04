© Stanislav Filippov / AFP

Safe Zones Memorandum May 'Lead to Fundamental Changes' in Syria - Tehran

De-Escalation Zones in Syria Deprive Warring Sides of Airstrikes, Other Arms

Ceasefire guarantor states Russia, Iran and Turkey have adopted a memorandum on the creation of four security zones in Syria, during peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.The de-escalation zones were earlier proposed by Russia. They are aimed at separating extremist groups, including Islamic State terrorists (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front), from the moderate opposition."Guarantors within five days after signing the memorandum will create a working group at the level of authorized representatives to determine the boundaries of disarmament, areas of tension and security areas, as well as to address technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum," the text reads.The preparation of the necessary maps of the "areas of tension and de-escalation areas" will be complete by May 22.Russian chief negotiator Aleksandr Lavrentyev stated that Russia is ready to send its observers to the established zones and work more closely with the US and Saudi Arabia on Syria. He also said that a working group on an exchange of captives could be settled by the evening.However, he lamented the US poor participation in establishing better cooperation."Unfortunately, the Americans are still ignoring our attempts to establish closer military cooperation, but we will keep trying," the Russian chief negotiator said.The Syrian armed opposition delegation stated it could not accept the memorandum, saying the creation of de-escalation zones would threaten Syria's territorial integrity. It also stated it will not sign anything while Iran remains among the guarantor states."We are against the division of Syria. As for the agreements, we are not a party to that agreement and of course we will never be in favor [of it] as long as Iran is called a guarantor state," opposition delegate Osama Abu Zaid said.Some representatives of the Syrian armed opposition walked out of the meeting, according to media reports."We don't accept Iran's participation as a guarantor state," one opposition delegation member reportedly shouted during a speech by Kazakhstan's foreign minister at the signing ceremony.Most members of the delegation reportedly remained in the room, however.Iran says it is a massive step toward the de-escalation of the long-standing conflict and bloodshed in Syria."We support any initiative aimed at de-escalation of the conflict in Syria, prevention of bloodshed, destruction, leading to the fleeing of the Syrian people from their native territory. We support any step aimed at a ceasefire," an Iranian Foreign Ministry official told RIA Novosti.The UN special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, welcomed the deal, calling it "an important, promising, positive step in the right direction in the process of de-escalation of the conflict."The next round of Syrian peace talks will be hosted by Astana in mid-July, with expert meetings scheduled to be held two weeks beforehand, according to Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov."Given the new round of Geneva talks, which is to be held in late May and emphasizing the essential role of the Astana meetings in supplementing and assisting the Geneva process, we call on all members of the international community to contribute to this process and to find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict," the minister stated.The memorandum on four de-escalation zones in Syria may lead to crucial changes in the country given its successful implementation, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber Ansari said Thursday."The document signed by the representatives of the ceasefire guarantor states, if properly implemented, could lead to fundamental changes in Syria," Ansari told reporters.The deputy minister added that the memorandum should be implemented one month after signing."One month after signing of agreement it should be implemented," Ansari told reporters, asked when the memorandum would be implemented.Ansari noted that a number of other documents were still on the table, namely, on detainees and demining of Palmyra."Of course there is still a number of other documents on the table, like on detainees release and demining of Palmyra.... They have been discussed, but not finalized," Ansari said.The warring parties in the Syrian conflict will not be able to use any weapons in the zones of de-escalation in Syria, as well as will not be able to conduct airstrikes, the memorandum signed by ceasefire guarantor states in Astana reads."Within the borders of de-escalation zones military actions between the warring sides (the Syrian government and the formations of the armed opposition that have already joined or will join the ceasefire regime) stop, including the use of any weapons, including airstrikes," the guarantor states' memorandum signed in Astana reads.