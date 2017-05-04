Puppet Masters
Russia, Iran, and Turkey sign agreement on creation of Syria de-escalation zones
RT
Thu, 04 May 2017 15:03 UTC
The de-escalation zones were earlier proposed by Russia. They are aimed at separating extremist groups, including Islamic State terrorists (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front), from the moderate opposition.
Idlib, Latakia and Homs are included in the safe zones, as well as parts of Aleppo, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Under the memorandum, any fighting between government forces and armed opposition will cease within the safe zones.
"Guarantors within five days after signing the memorandum will create a working group at the level of authorized representatives to determine the boundaries of disarmament, areas of tension and security areas, as well as to address technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum," the text reads.
The preparation of the necessary maps of the "areas of tension and de-escalation areas" will be complete by May 22.
Russian chief negotiator Aleksandr Lavrentyev stated that Russia is ready to send its observers to the established zones and work more closely with the US and Saudi Arabia on Syria. He also said that a working group on an exchange of captives could be settled by the evening.
However, he lamented the US poor participation in establishing better cooperation.
"Unfortunately, the Americans are still ignoring our attempts to establish closer military cooperation, but we will keep trying," the Russian chief negotiator said.
The Syrian armed opposition delegation stated it could not accept the memorandum, saying the creation of de-escalation zones would threaten Syria's territorial integrity. It also stated it will not sign anything while Iran remains among the guarantor states.
"We are against the division of Syria. As for the agreements, we are not a party to that agreement and of course we will never be in favor [of it] as long as Iran is called a guarantor state," opposition delegate Osama Abu Zaid said.
Some representatives of the Syrian armed opposition walked out of the meeting, according to media reports.
"We don't accept Iran's participation as a guarantor state," one opposition delegation member reportedly shouted during a speech by Kazakhstan's foreign minister at the signing ceremony.
Most members of the delegation reportedly remained in the room, however.
Iran says it is a massive step toward the de-escalation of the long-standing conflict and bloodshed in Syria.
"We support any initiative aimed at de-escalation of the conflict in Syria, prevention of bloodshed, destruction, leading to the fleeing of the Syrian people from their native territory. We support any step aimed at a ceasefire," an Iranian Foreign Ministry official told RIA Novosti.
The UN special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, welcomed the deal, calling it "an important, promising, positive step in the right direction in the process of de-escalation of the conflict."
The next round of Syrian peace talks will be hosted by Astana in mid-July, with expert meetings scheduled to be held two weeks beforehand, according to Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.
"Given the new round of Geneva talks, which is to be held in late May and emphasizing the essential role of the Astana meetings in supplementing and assisting the Geneva process, we call on all members of the international community to contribute to this process and to find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict," the minister stated.
Safe Zones Memorandum May 'Lead to Fundamental Changes' in Syria - Tehran
The memorandum on four de-escalation zones in Syria may lead to crucial changes in the country given its successful implementation, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber Ansari said Thursday.
"The document signed by the representatives of the ceasefire guarantor states, if properly implemented, could lead to fundamental changes in Syria," Ansari told reporters.
The deputy minister added that the memorandum should be implemented one month after signing.
"One month after signing of agreement it should be implemented," Ansari told reporters, asked when the memorandum would be implemented.
Ansari noted that a number of other documents were still on the table, namely, on detainees and demining of Palmyra.
"Of course there is still a number of other documents on the table, like on detainees release and demining of Palmyra.... They have been discussed, but not finalized," Ansari said.
De-Escalation Zones in Syria Deprive Warring Sides of Airstrikes, Other Arms
The warring parties in the Syrian conflict will not be able to use any weapons in the zones of de-escalation in Syria, as well as will not be able to conduct airstrikes, the memorandum signed by ceasefire guarantor states in Astana reads.
"Within the borders of de-escalation zones military actions between the warring sides (the Syrian government and the formations of the armed opposition that have already joined or will join the ceasefire regime) stop, including the use of any weapons, including airstrikes," the guarantor states' memorandum signed in Astana reads.
Comment: More analysis from The Duran:
The question of whose troops those would be is the key one.
The Syrians would be deeply unhappy if Turkish troops were introduced into Syria in order to police the zones, since this would legitimize the presence of Turkish troops in Syria, which up to now has been illegal. Given how the Syrians feel about Turkey - which has been their most relentless enemy - they would be bound to object strenuously to any proposal which legitimized the presence of Turkish troops in their country. The Russians in light of their own difficulties with Turkey might be reluctant to pressure the Syrians to agree to it.
The US, the Israelis and the Saudis for their part would however undoubtedly strongly object to the introduction of Iranian troops into Syria for such a purpose. All three of these countries have spoken of their determination to end any Iranian presence in Syria. They would certainly not agree to Iranian troops entering the country to police 'de-escalation zones'. The Turkish backed Jihadis would be bound to object strenuously also.
That might well mean that the bulk of the troops would have to come from Russia. A short time ago rumors circulated in the Middle East media that the Russians were considering sending ground troops to Syria. If so then that might be as part of this proposal rather than in the active combat role the rumors claim. Presumably if an agreement were reached it would be backed by a Resolution of the UN Security Council authorizing Russia, probably with the help of troops from some other powers, to send troops to Syria to police the zones.
Any suggestion that Russian ground troops be sent to Syria, even following an international agreement and with the authority of the UN Security Council, would still however be hugely controversial in Russia. It is far from certain the Russian government is considering it. So far there is no confirmation of it.
Whilst the form and purpose of the proposed 'de-escalation zones' is still unclear, the reason for Russia proposing them is not. They give every impression of being a Russian response to President Trump's revived talk since the alleged Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack of 'safe havens'.
The difference between 'safe havens' and 'de-escalation zones' is that 'safe havens' are supposed to be set up by the US and Turkey unilaterally, whilst 'de-escalation zones' are supposed to be agreed by the Syrian government as part of the ceasefire talks underway in Astana. Moreover the Russians would have a role in monitoring and perhaps administering the 'de-escalation zones, whilst they would have no such role in guarding the 'safe havens'. Setting up the 'safe havens' would amount to a US-Turkish invasion of Syria, which would dramatically worsen the crisis there. "De-escalation zones', in theory at least, would not.
From the Russian point of view (and possibly that of Damascus and Tehran) 'de-escalation zones' would also have the further advantage that their form and boundaries - unlike those of the 'safe havens' - would be agreed, at least in theory, by the Syrian government in Damascus, bringing them within the legal jurisdiction of the Syrian state.
That the 'de-escalation zones' are different, or are supposed to be different, from the 'safe havens' was implicitly admitted by President Erdogan during his joint news conference with PutinThere is a new initiative in this regard. As you may be aware, from the very outset, I have been using the term "safe zone". I will continue to use it. However, a new term - "de-escalation zone" - has gained currency recentlyPresident Erdogan's words however also point to the problem: even if the 'de-escalation zones' are supposed to be different from the 'safe havens', in practice they may amount to the same thing.
Ever since the Russian-Turkish ceasefire was agreed fighting has continued in Syria largely unabated, with the Turkish backed Jihadi groups which supposedly signed up to the ceasefire regularly joining Al-Qaeda in attacks against the Syrian army. Some of these groups were for example involved in the recent offensives in northern Hama and in Damascus.
These same Jihadi groups have also repeatedly staged walk outs from the Astana talks, and they have just done so again.
Given this record there has to be a serious possibility that if 'de-escalation zones' are ever set up these same Jihadi groups will try to take them over and convert them into base areas from which to attack the Syrian army. That after all is precisely what they intended that the 'safe havens' would be. Needless to say in trying to do this the Jihadis would have the support of the US and the Turks, who would then have a pretext to come to the defense of the Jihadis in the 'de-escalation zones' if the Syrian army sought to attack them there.
The Russians and the Syrians will of course do everything they can to prevent this situation from arising. However it is easy to see how setting up 'de-escalation zones' could go horribly wrong, and -more to the point - how, precisely because the Jihadi groups might try to convert the 'de-escalation zones' into base areas whilst the Russians and the Syrians would try to prevent them from doing so, the whole process of setting up the 'de-escalation zones' might become bogged down in furious argument.
Which however raises another possibility, which is that like the Russian draft for a 'Syrian constitution' about which so much was heard a few weeks ago, but which has since vanished without trace, this Russian proposal to set up 'de-escalation zones' may not be intended seriously and may be nothing more than a diplomatic stratagem.
From the Russian point of view the priority in Syria at the moment must be to prevent the various parties - the Syrians, the Turks, the US and the Kurds - from getting drawn into an all-out war with each other. Donald Trump's recent re-floating of the idea of 'safe havens' has however seriously increased that possibility. Proposing 'de-escalation zones' might be the Russians' way of getting Trump off the hook - which may be why he has apparently welcomed this proposal so enthusiastically - whilst giving the parties a topic they can talk about and argue over instead of fight each other. Meanwhile the Syrian army would be left alone to carry on the fight against Al-Qaeda and ISIS unhindered.
In that case even if actual agreement on the 'de-escalation zones' is never reached, floating the proposal would have served its purpose.
As I said before during my discussion of the Russian draft for a Syrian constitution, these sort of stratagems were once a commonplace of diplomacy, though they scarcely ever happen today because the US and the Western powers never use them. The Russians however have retained a gift for them, and it may be that this whole nebulous idea of 'de-escalation zones' is just another example.
Whether that is so or not, and whether the proposal for 'de-escalation zones' is intended seriously or is in fact simply a stratagem, is something which the next few weeks should make clear. One way or the other however this proposal repays careful watching.
