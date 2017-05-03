© Screenshot from ABC News video

At least three people were killed and multiple others injured when an SUV drove through a crowd and slammed into a wall at a North Billerica auto auction in Massachusetts."The preliminary investigation at the scene of the crash at Lynnway Auto Auctions in Billerica indicates that there are fatalities among the multiple victims," state police said in a statement."At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause.""It was a tragic accident," said Ryan. She said the driver, who worked at the auction, is not hospitalized, but victims have head and back injuriesPolice said the investigation was ongoing."I saw the Jeep Cherokee driving through people," he said. "I was right next to the car - I jumped away.""I heard a lot of people screaming, yelling and then running from the accident. There was a lot of blood. ... It was so fast," Lima said.Witnesses compared it to a "war zone." Images from TV helicopters showed a vehicle covered in debris that appeared to have crashed through an exterior wall from inside the building.Several ambulances were on the scene, and medics wheeled people out of the building on gurneys. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center says it is treating six injured people, and Lowell General Hospital says it has three others.