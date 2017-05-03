© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that "Dozens of tonnes" of chemical weapons still remain in Syria."Dozens of tonnes" of chemical weapons still remain in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Channel 9, warning parties to the Syrian conflict against any attempts to use chemical weapons against Israel."First of all, chemical weapons remain there. Despite the fact, that this is several percent [of the prewar Syrian arsenals], that is nevertheless dozens of tonnes ...," Netanyahu said.On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for the incident in Khan Sheikhoun, which allegedly involved the use of chemical weapons. Damascus denied any involvement in the incident and the Syrian army said it did not possess chemical weapons. The incident was used by the United States as pretext for a missile strike against a Syrian military airbase on April 7.Later in April,Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under the OPCW oversight after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.