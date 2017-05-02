The body of a 13-year old girl dragged by a crocodile when she was taking a bath in a lake in north central Sri Lanka was found inside the animal's belly after the animal was killed, a news report here said.According to local media, a crocodile snatched 13-year-old girl Gimhani Nimali who was taking a bath in the Bulannatuwa Lake in Galnewa in the presence of her mother, father and an older brother in the evening hours of Friday.Her mother has said that she saw her daughter being dragged into water by the crocodile.Residents in the area with the support of Sri Lanka Navy personnel and police commenced a search operation to retrieve the body using backhoes to dig the lake embankments but they were unable to find the croc yesterday.However, early morning today a relative of the family has found the crocodile and killed the animal. The seventh grader's body was found inside the croc, a Sri Lanka Rupavahini report said.The residents have reported seeing several crocodiles in the lake.