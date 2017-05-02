© Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal

Police in Albuquerque say a man has been found alive with his hands nailed to a tree in a forest.They say officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. Monday about an injured man on the east bank of the Rio Grande.Police say they found a man standing in front of a tree with his hands next to his shoulders and each of his hands had one nail through it.The Albuquerque Journal reports the nails were about 3 inches long and the man wasn't bleeding when officers found him.Police removed the man from the tree and took him to a hospital.His name hasn't been released.Police don't know how long the man had been in the bosque or how he ended up nailed to a tree.