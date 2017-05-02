We can't comment specifically on this note, because we have no way to verify the origin of the letter, but one of our requirements for the suppliers who supply products for sale at Walmart is all work should be voluntary as indicated in our Standards for Suppliers.

A Sierra Vista woman says a note from a 'Chinese prisoner' ended up inside a purse at her local Walmart.Laura Wallace's mother-in-law purchased a purse from the store using a gift card she'd given her. She later found a tiny folded up note inside a zipper compartment.The note was written in Chinese. Wallace had it translated."It actually stated that the person who wrote that was a prisoner in China," she said. "Basically what their situation was and how they work long hours, 14 hours a day. And they don't have a lot to eat."To be sure, the note was translated by two more Chinese-speaking people. All came up with a similar translation."I'm very sure that that's exactly what the note says," said Wallace.Similar letters have been traced back to stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and K-Mart over the years. In one case, the writer was tracked down in China.Wallace said she's sharing to see if something similar can happen here."I don't have the means or the access to help in any way. So I think this was my way of putting in my two cents," she said. "I don't want this to be an attack on any store... That's not the answer. This is happening at all kinds of places and people just probably don't know."A Walmart spokesperson issued the following response to News 4 Tucson:A full translation of the letter, as provided to Wallace, reads:"Inmates in the Yingshan Prison in Guangxi, China are working 14 hours daily with no break/rest at noon, continue working overtime until 12 midnight, and whoever doesn't finish his work will be beaten. Their meals are without oil and salt. Every month, the boss pays the inmate 2000 yuan, any additional dishes will be finished by the police. If the inmates are sick and need medicine, the cost will be deducted from the salary. Prison in China is unlike prison in America, horse cow goat pig dog (literally, means inhumane treatment)."