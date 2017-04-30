© Ammar Abdullah / Reuters



During the meeting, Lavrov noted that Jordan's King Abdullah II has repeatedly emphasized the importance of joint Russian-American efforts in Syria.The Russian FM added: "The ceasefire between the government forces and the armed opposition is also important regarding the effectiveness of tackling terrorist threats in Syria."he added.According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Safadi reiterated their support for maintaining Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressing the need to increase the level of humanitarian aid provided to the country's population.The diplomats also spoke in favor of "further coordinated efforts to broaden and strengthen the ceasefire regime in Syria within the framework of the Astana format," the ministry said in its statement.A new round of intra-Syrian talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana - backed by Russia, Turkey and Iran - is scheduled to take place on May 3-4.The Astana platform allowed the various sides to establish a nationwide ceasefire, which has been largely holding in Syria since January.The Syrian truce doesn't include Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Jabhat al-Nusra and other terror groups active in the country.The sides drifted further apart after the US bombed a Syrian airbase in response to an alleged chemical attack in Idlib on April 4, putting the blame on the government of President Bashar Assad.