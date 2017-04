© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



A group representing 40 native Alaskan tribes has severely criticized US President Donald Trump's new executive order that paves the way for oil drilling in the Arctic.The order, called the 'America-First Offshore Energy Strategy', would reverse drilling bans put in place by Barack Obama last year.It instructs the Interior Department to devise a new development plan for all federal waters off US coasts. The department oversees 1.7 billion acres of the outer continental shelf, which contains an estimated 90 billion barrels of undiscovered oil.The Bering Sea Elders Group, which represents 40 of Alaska's coastal tribes, released a statement slamming Trump's order, saying it removes their say in what the federal government does with the waters they rely on for food.The tribe noted that Obama's order, titled 'Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience', created a Bering Sea Intergovernmental Tribal Advisory Council that gave "local Alaskans who use the waters of the Bering Sea every day, a say in how the federal government managed those waters."However, Trump's order will remove that avenue, through which the tribes could raise concerns about how drilling could affect the coast.Environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club, have also raised concerns about the executive order, while indicating that they will challenge it."This deprives our country of potentially thousands and thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in wealth," he added.