Snow began falling along the Front Range Friday, hitting the Palmer Divide area in the afternoon and downtown Denver by the evening commute. The snowfall should stop across the metro area Saturday morning without much accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina said. The other side of the Palmer Divide could see snow into the evening.Saturday's temperatures should hang in the mid-30s, dropping down to the lower to mid-20s at night. Many parts of Denver are likely to experience a hard freeze. Sunday will bring some relief with sunny skies and highs around the lower to mid-50s, Kalina said.The little accumulation has left roads most clear, albeit wet and icy. Denver Public Works said it would plow main streets Friday night and Saturday, according to a news release.There were multiple traffic accidents Friday night, forcing the closure of eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Silverthorne in Summit County, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.Airlines are de-icing their planes Saturday morning but the Denver International Airport said there are no major delays or cancellations because of the weather. The airport encouraged people to check their flight status with their airlines.