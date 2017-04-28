is live in:
Earth Changes
Hard freeze in France - Some vineyards totally destroyed
Ice Age Now
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 13:45 UTC
Temperatures plunged in all three regions last week, sometimes to below -7C (19°F).
In the Bugey region near Lyon, winemakers said the damage was extensive, with some vineyards totally destroyed.
"Frost destroyed everything - shoots are dead," Julien Hubail, expert at the Bugey wine union, said. "In winemakers' memory it had never happened, no one had ever experienced such a severe freeze."
In Champagne the frost impact is worse than last year's, and last year was down more than 20% from the year before that.
On average in Champagne, 20 to 25% of vine shoots had been destroyed by Tuesday against 14% destruction last year, said a spokesman for the Champagne Committee (CIVC) industry group. And that estimate did not include potential damage from frosts over the past two nights.
In the Bordeaux region, farm unions estimated that several thousand hectares of vineyards had experienced damage between 50 and 100%.
"Today we are likely seeing the most important freeze since 1991. said Patrick Vasseur, vice chairman of the local branch of France's largest farm union FNSEA.
The entire Cognac vineyard has also been severely impacted.
Growers have been using candles, heaters, even helicopters in attempts save their crops. With additional freezes in the forecast, they fear the damage could increase even more.
Thanks to Glen Cuthbert for this link
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Time to defund the weather-forecasting rent-seekers
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Dangerous flooding engulfs eastern North Carolina
- Hidden room with detainees discovered at Philippines police station - prisoners begged for water
- Shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska; 4 aftershocks follow
- Russian senator blasts UK Tories - "Ministers should use compromise and dialogue, not Russophobia and militarism" in election campaign
- UK police claim to have foiled 'active terrorist plot' after woman shot in London raid
- American Airlines flight from Manchester to JFK returns safely after declaring mid-flight emergency
- Ex-cop charged with raping mentally challenged woman
- Man carrying backpack of knives near UK Parliament arrested under Terrorism Act - Update
- Woman mauled to death by her dog in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania
- Sunless in Seattle, WA - Two rainfall records smashed
- London teen plotted attack on Buckingham Palace & 9/11 memorial concert, court hears
- Hard freeze in France - Some vineyards totally destroyed
- This is what Americans spent the most money on so far this year
- State Department: Turkey is 'putting US forces at risk' in strikes on Kurds
- No April showers? Up to 2 feet of snow to hit Rockies - in late April!
- Jared Kushner revealed as a secret financial partner with the Steinmetz family, once the richest in Israel
- Even beyond the campus those 'snowflakes' have chilling effects
- French 'investigation' in Syria chemical attack neither impartial nor independent
- Russian senator blasts UK Tories - "Ministers should use compromise and dialogue, not Russophobia and militarism" in election campaign
- London teen plotted attack on Buckingham Palace & 9/11 memorial concert, court hears
- State Department: Turkey is 'putting US forces at risk' in strikes on Kurds
- Jared Kushner revealed as a secret financial partner with the Steinmetz family, once the richest in Israel
- French 'investigation' in Syria chemical attack neither impartial nor independent
- Fake News: The Sun 'exposes racism in Russia' using far-right Ukrainian video
- Assad: Israel is providing weaponry & logistic support to terrorists in Syria
- Trump warns of 'major conflict' as Pyongyang seeks ASEAN's help to avert 'nuclear holocaust'
- Trump wants South Korea to foot $1bn THAAD bill but Seoul says no
- ISIS faces 'mass exodus' of foreign fighters as its caliphate crumbles
- Pentagon 'annoyed' that Erdogan is no longer following US mandate
- Russian foreign reserves reach highest level since 2014
- Trump is puppet of US 'deep state,' has no 'own' foreign policy - Assad
- Britain would be 'literally erased from the face of the earth' if it launched a nuclear attack, warns Russian MP
- Manufacturing consent: Saudis hired UK PR firm to promote 'Muslim NATO' and whitewash Saudi war crimes in Yemen
- Russian intel chief: West's propaganda war against Russia exceeding Cold War levels
- 'Wishful thinking': Kremlin pours cold water on reports Putin and Trump to meet in May
- Russia's former anti-corruption police chief sentenced to 22 years for corruption
- Pepe Escobar: There Will Be No Russophobia Reset
- IDF reports Israel intercepted airborne target over Golan Heights
- Hidden room with detainees discovered at Philippines police station - prisoners begged for water
- UK police claim to have foiled 'active terrorist plot' after woman shot in London raid
- American Airlines flight from Manchester to JFK returns safely after declaring mid-flight emergency
- Ex-cop charged with raping mentally challenged woman
- Man carrying backpack of knives near UK Parliament arrested under Terrorism Act - Update
- This is what Americans spent the most money on so far this year
- Even beyond the campus those 'snowflakes' have chilling effects
- 'Brutal & unjust': Palestinian teen sentenced to 10 years for 'attempted stabbing' of Israeli soldiers
- #Vault7: WikiLeaks reveals CIA 'Scribbles' tool can track whistleblowers and foreign spies
- College student spends his summer undercover in a Chinese iPhone factory (VIDEO)
- Poll reveals Los Angeles residents fear 'violent civil unrest' in the near future
- Wildlife Hunter Known for Killing Elephants and Lions Believed to be Eaten by Crocodiles
- French policeman shoots colleague in freak accident
- Journalist Barrett Brown re-arrested amid media tour, lawyer calls it 'terrible affront to 1st Amendment'
- Airplane fascism: Delta kicks passenger off flight for using bathroom
- Chaos in Macedonia as protesters storm parliament building
- Canadian border agents among 5 arrested for drug trafficking conspiracy
- Disturbing new sex trend among men called stealthing on the rise
- Cop facing charges for punching elderly bathroom attendant because "water was too cold"
- Missing Londoner found in Turkey after having 'settled' in ISIS-held Raqqa with British wife
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Amazing Earth-sized planet dubbed the 'iceball' discovered by NASA with 'microlensing'
- The End is Nye - @BillNye the "Science Guy" loses his last shred of credibility - implosion imminent
- Surgeon claims cryogenically frozen brains will be 'woken up' and transplanted in donor bodies within three years
- 'Cassini' captures 'closest look ever' at Saturn in new photos
- Age of the machines: Robotic dog can tidy the house and deliver packages
- Spotless mind: Experts warn of the threats to our 'mental integrity' from invasive neurotechnology
- Scientists discover baby humpback whales 'whisper' to their mothers to avoid detection by predators
- Just in case human gene editing goes horribly wrong scientists fall back on "CRISPR off switch"
- Welcome to the Matrix - Artificial wombs successfully pass 1st test, human trials could begin within 3yrs
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- Where did your dog come from? New tree of breeds may hold the answer
- New map shows the world hidden beneath your feet
- Groundbreaking examples of learning from nature to advance technology
- Brain protein may unlock key to multiple sclerosis treatment - study
- How Little Ice Age displaced the tropical rain belt
- Research finds psychedelic drugs create a different consciousness in the brain
- What we know so far about the Larry Page-backed 'flying car' coming later this year
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- Time to defund the weather-forecasting rent-seekers
- Dangerous flooding engulfs eastern North Carolina
- Shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska; 4 aftershocks follow
- Woman mauled to death by her dog in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania
- Sunless in Seattle, WA - Two rainfall records smashed
- Hard freeze in France - Some vineyards totally destroyed
- No April showers? Up to 2 feet of snow to hit Rockies - in late April!
- Record 350 people died after being struck by lightning in 2016 across Bangladesh
- Rare vaquita porpoise discovered dead off Mexico
- 2 people and 2 cattle killed by lightning bolt in Jessore, Bangladesh
- Bad weather in Italy causes damage to crops in the south
- Snow in Canada leaves 2 million crop acres stuck on prairie fields
- Climate Weirding
- Oops, Warmists just lost the Antarctic peninsula - it is now cooling
- Series of 5 pit bull dog attacks reported within 4 days in Dayton, Ohio
- Areas of South Dakota blanketed with late spring snow
- Snow on mountain roads surrounding Reykjavik, Iceland
- NOAA reports unusual mysterious spike in humpback whale deaths on Atlantic Coast
- Woman bitten by shark in rare attack at Curio Bay, New Zealand
- Dead whale found on beach at Jersey Shore
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- These popular drinks consumed by 50% of people are linked to dementia
- SOTT Focus: What you didn't know about iodine, but could save your life (VIDEO)
- The ghost of a notion: It's past time to abandon old ideas about dietary fat
- Study finds nanoparticles from car exhaust fumes can stay in blood system for months, leading to increased rates of heart disease
- Study finds DTP vaccine increases infant mortality 5 to 10 fold compared to unvaccinated infants
- Parents who use food to comfort their children are training them to 'eat emotionally'
- MRI scans that measure brain age may one day predict the risk of early death
- Study finds higher salt intake is associated with lower blood pressure, contradicting decades of medical advice
- World-leading cardiologists: Long-held belief that saturated fats clog arteries and cause heart disease are 'plain wrong'
- Titanium dioxide and the link to obesity
- RFK gives eye-opening interview on the dangers of vaccines on Tucker Carlson
- Phytomedicine: Critically ill patients with drug-resistant malaria cured using dried leaves of Artemisia annua plant
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - vaccine/drug pusher asked to resign from duty
- Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide detected in organic foods
- Get rid of bad breath, tartar, and plaque with just one ingredient!
- For a tasty way to gut health, make your own probiotics
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
He doesn't make decisions. He does what he's told. Still got ObamaCare? It was never going to go away. Still got NAFTA? Same story. Campaign...
Saudi Arabia already supports USA by keeping the petrodollar alive... Without it, American military would be very, very limited by a budget of...
Essas "pesquisas" publicadas logicamente são fraudulentas e mentirosas... quer passar a impressão que o povo dos EUA apoia esta guerra infame, na...
That 27-year-old fruitcake in North Korea will be goaded into attack. That's when the screws get tightened down on all of us.
The category is "recreational goods and vehicles". People are gearing up to try to be survivable. They do have functioning intuitions. I remember...
Hard freeze in France - Some vineyards totally destroyedHard freezes in some of France's famous wine-making regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, have caused extensive damage. Temperatures plunged in all three regions last week,...