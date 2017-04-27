A producer from Puglia reports that "the.""The consequences are not immediately recognisable, as a few days must pass. TheStone fruit production has halved all over Italy and the producer reports good market price prospects. "We need to be careful, though, as it all depends on how things will evolve over the next few days. There is a lot of damage and, if the weather goes as forecast,The new peach orchards are all equipped with anti-hail nets. "Hailstorms are becoming more and more frequent and we cannot afford to lose quantity nor quality."The situation in Bari is instead ideal. "Luckily, the cold front did not affect us and cherry orchards were not compromised. Ripening is only slightly delayed due to the colder temperatures."In Campania, orchards have been heavily damaged (Annurca apples and stone fruit) but it's still to early to make an estimate. "The situation is serious and must be monitored, but we will only know for sure in a few days' time."The cold front caused a lot of damage in Caserta and Naples as well, where vegetable, potato and tomato crops have been compromised.Additional rain, storms and even snow are expected all over Italy starting from April 26th, brought around by an arctic front from central-western Europe.