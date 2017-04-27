© Dusty Craig



and gathering has been hampered by light snow falling daily in central and northern areas, according to James Wright, a risk analyst with the province's Agriculture Financial Services Corporation."If you have to harvest, plus you have to seed, it's going to be a real time crunch," Errol Anderson, the president of ProMarket Wire in Calgary, said by phone. "These delays are a minimum two weeks, but it's almost throwing the province back the better part of a month."Canada is the world's largest grower of canola and a major exporter of wheat, including spring varieties. The nation's farmers usually start to sow their crops from the end of April through the beginning of May, depending on the weather.Farmers may change their seeding intentions if delays persist. The planting concerns have also pushed up the price of canola, Anderson said.Canola futures traded in Winnipeg touched C$525.80 ($386.53) a ton on Tuesday, the highest in six weeks."We just keep getting hammered with these snowstorms," Friesen said by phone from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. "It's not the most ideal conditions for this time of year."