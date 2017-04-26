© AFP
FILE PHOTO. A group of evacuees offer silent prayers for earthquake and tsunami victims at an evacuation centre in Soma, Fukushima prefecture on May 11, 2011.
A vast majority of Fukushima voluntary evacuees are not planning to move back to their homes out of fear of radiation despite the government declaring living conditions in the prefecture to be "good", a new government survey has discovered.

Some 78.2 percent of "voluntary" evacuees households have no intention of returning to their previous places of residence and plan to "continue living" in the area they had evacuated to, results of a Fukushima Prefectural Government survey released on April 24 show.

Only 18.3 percent of households said they intended to move back to the Fukushima prefecture.

On their own accord, some 12,239 households left areas that were not covered by the government's evacuations orders that were issued following the tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in March 2011.

Unlike people who were forced to relocate under evacuation orders, voluntary evacuees only received a fraction of the payment of at least 8.5 million yen ($77,300) that the government offered in compensation to mandatory evacuees.

For six years, most of them lived in other parts of Japan through government sponsored subsidies which ended in March this year after the government claimed that the "living environment (in Fukushima Prefecture) is in good order."

Despite the official assessment, the environmentally wary refugees "still worry about radiation, and many of them have shifted the foundations of their lives to the places they've evacuated to," the prefectural official in charge of the survey told Mainichi, Japan's national daily.

Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori pledged to work closely with local governments where the evacuees' old and new homes are located to help them.

"It's essential to respect the evacuee's intentions" about returning home, Uchibori told reporters after the release of the survey. "However, we will work to create an environment where people can live with peace of mind, so evacuees can return home in the future."