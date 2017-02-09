That said, today's limited technology to decommission the global killer that's already destroyed much of the northern Pacific Ocean habitat will take another four decades to complete. At that rate we all could be radioactively fried. Significantly high levels of cesium-137 will reach every corner of the Pacific Ocean within three years. With six straight years of ongoing nonstop fuel leakage, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) still can't determine the condition nor location of the fuel seepage. In the meantime, leaking melted fuel penetrating the bottom of the vessel reactor has burned a one square meter hole into the metal grating that's now ready to collapse. Holes in other sections were also found. Photo images reveal below the reactor containment wall dark lumpy matter believed to be the melted uranium fuel rods.
Specially made, remote controlled robots designed to probe and assess underwater conditions around the reactors rapidly crumble and shut down due to the high toxic radioactive levels. Yet TEPCO is planning to insert another robot directly inside the reactor itself to examine conditions inside the containment vessel. If the water around it is so radioactive it destroys the robot, good luck on getting a reading of contamination inside the vessel.
The blind are leading the blind as never before have humans dealt with the enormity of this kind of problem. For six long years authorities have been clueless on how to stop the meltdown leakage and radioactive poisoning from spreading further, eventually to all corners of the earth. Literally hundreds if not thousands of tons of radioactive water have been leaking out daily into the Pacific Ocean (an estimated 400 from one account). And pretty much throughout the near six years, both TEPCO and the Japanese government have consistently lied to cover up the severity of the damage and danger to human health. Because they've never encountered a disaster of this sheer magnitude ever before, doctors also have no idea how to accurately measure and assess the health hazards that the soaring levels of radioactivity currently pose for the thousands of workers at the plant much less the severe threat to the nearby local populations.
But does this colossal, uncontrollable crisis stop greedy nuclear power companies and nations from continuing to build more disasters waiting to happen in our already very iffy future? Not a bit. America currently fuels 19% of our nation's electricity needs from nuclear powered energy and wants to significantly raise that share. Construction of four more power plants are due for completion by 2021, adding to the 100 that are already operational with 24 more application proposals filed since 2007 slated for future construction. Accepting the unfathomably enormous, untold, virtually irreversible environmental damage to life on this planet that grows more devastating by the day at Fukushima now for the last half dozen years, it's downright criminal to even think of building yet more nuclear power facilities anywhere on this already toxic saturated planet. Yet nuke advocates are constantly publishing new studies with one as recently as last month claiming nuclear power is safer than ever. And it's that kind of disinformation propaganda that provides impetus for countries like the US as the world's largest nuclear energy producer to blindly continue its nuclear commitment.
And our current president is as much an aficionado as the Bush-Cheney duo on both nukes for energy as well as war proposing a nuclear arms race over and above the $1 trillion already committed to nuclear upgrade. Trump's also committed to extracting every last drop of oil and gas from this over drilled and parched earth. After all, Trump the anti-globalist candidate must keep the tradition alive. Once in the White House every American puppet president follows the globalist edict to continue raping and pillaging our earth.
A bogus excuse commonly used to justify the "nuclear renaissance" in recent years is the so called manmade greenhouse gases falsely linked to global warming and climate change that make nuclear development especially environmentally friendlier, so say two MIT authors touting their 2009 paper "The Growth of Nuclear Power: Drivers and Constraints," published two years before the Fukushima debacle, which of course totally obliterates their already flaky argument. The paper goes on to promote the massive expansion plans for nuclear development in China, India, South Korea, Japan and Russia (again Fukushima and Chernobyl offer powerful sobering counterpoints). Even in post-Fukushima 2013, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) projected a high end expectation of near doubled worldwide growth at a rate of 94% in the coming years up to 2030. Thus, despite this unfixable, ongoing catastrophe at Fukushima, numerous countries are still willing to recklessly plunge our world into yet more irreparable, perhaps to extinction level harm of gargantuan proportion that we destructive human have no solution to even begin handling. It's both insane and suicidal!
As if we haven't done enough to kill off life on this planet, let's take a brief look at the undeniable empirical damage. Despite the fortunate fate that winds blew 80% of the radioactivity in the first few days following the March 2011 meltdown due east out further into the Pacific, the winds then changed blowing plumes of toxic nuclear particles both northwest to Japan and south to Tokyo. In the immediate aftermath, all life forms in the Fukushima area underwent harmful exposure to gamma rays beaming up from the ground as well as breathing into the lungs and ingested through the food chain. But don't think for a minute that North America being thousands of miles away wasn't affected. Within just days after the accident independent scientist Dr. Leuren Moret determined that the entire US Pacific Coast and western Canada inland all the way to the Midwest reached as high of radiation levels as Japan. And ever since March 2011 people in the northern hemisphere have been continually exposed and bombarded with large dangerous doses of radiation.
Again, because of the massive conspiratorial cover-up by the Japanese government in criminal collusion with the IAEA and WHO as well as the US government, the truth of how sick and how many victims have actually died from Fukushima is murky at best and virtually impossible to definitively ascertain. On top of that, on behalf of the globalists Japanese Prime Minister Abe ensured that a secrecy law was passed to further squelch the truth from the public.
But despite the criminality of the international cabal government, here's what we do know. Three times the amount of gases like xenon, argon and krypton were released at Fukushima than at Chernobyl, inhaled and absorbed in the fatty tissues of the body, typically causing lung cancer as well as cancer in various other organs. But as far as the total radiation amount released into the ocean, one study estimated that up to 100 times more escaped at Fukushima than Chernobyl although an estimated equal amount of cesium came out of Fukushima as Chernobyl. But due to the higher population density in Japan, even with roughly similar morbidity and mortality rates, the human damage of Fukushima in the coming decades stands to be much higher. In the earliest reports released to the public, thyroid cancer has been detected in 75 children after the Fukushima accident but written off due to the 2-3 year incubation period. Within two years after the 2011 meltdown, a spike in damaged thyroids amongst 40% of the Fukushima children was diagnosed from iodine-131 exposure.
Comment: See the SOTT Focus on the other iodine that can help mitigate the effects of radiation:
Iodine - Suppressed knowledge that can change your life
Despite waste management technology attempting to filter out isotopes from the contaminated water around the reactors prior to eventual release into the ocean, tritium cannot be eliminated and remains radioactive for 120 years. And tritium is known to cause brain tumors, congenital malformations and numerous other cancers. Fish in the nearby ocean waters have measured 12,400 Bc/K radioactive levels when the Japanese limit in food is only 100 Bc/K. Even freshwater fish in nearby rivers carry 2657 Bc/K. TEPCO had lied about strontium-90 levels, recently admitting that nearby well water contains five times the earlier reported amounts - 5 million Bc/liter. There's conjecture that this critical information may have been purposely withheld in order to secure Tokyo as the 2020 site for the summer Olympic Games. Moreover, unbeknownst to the public, radioactive wastes are being quietly moved about to different locations all over Japan for incineration. And the ashes are being dumped in Tokyo Bay where the Olympic athletes will be swimming. BBC reported that radiation levels around Fukushima are 18 times higher than previously covered.
In the meantime, the ground and water around the reactor complex is so unstable, sitting in liquefied mud on a fault line no less, that its extreme vulnerability to another magnitude 7 or higher earthquake would release enough toxic radioactivity (at least 10 times the Chernobyl cesium level) to permanently pollute all of Japan and much of the northern hemisphere - certain to kill off millions of humans. Rupture of the many radioactive water tanks would also result. On November 22, 2016 a 7.4 earthquake struck northeastern Japan which well may have contributed to the current unstable situation of more leakage and record level radiation.
The health of plant workers - some having been formerly homeless recruited by Yakuza organized crime - is not closely monitored. They're being treated as sacrificial expendables and guinea pigs, as is the entire Japanese population. 13% of Japan's mainland containing 10 million of its citizens is hopelessly contaminated for thousands of years. As the most vulnerable segment of the population at 10 to 20 times more sensitive, Japanese children at an alarming rate are becoming obese as a result of being kept indoors, forced to remain artificially inactive.
Moreover, the Japanese people are eating contaminated food. But as of 2014 contaminated rice mixed in with other rice has been deemed acceptable for export and human consumption all over the world. A March 2014 US FDA update gave the green light to eating food products from Japan, claiming non-harmful levels of radiation. Of course little do authorities advertise that since Fukushima, they've been conveniently upping the levels of what's considered unhealthy to maintain globalized business as usual. For instance, before the nuclear accident, the limit danger was set at 1 mS per year but now it's 20, the equivalent to 1000 chest X-rays a year. The nuclear worker limit is now 50 mS. Meanwhile, Japanese insects and birds are largely deformed and sterile with their generational mutations acting as canaries in the coalmine to demonstrate what humans are now facing. The bottom line is Fukushima remains an apocalyptic time bomb, a nightmare just waiting sooner than later to happen to the rest of us on the planet.
Marine and wildlife are dying by the millions. Polar bears, seals and walruses have severe fur loss and open sores with inordinately high death rates. This week alone a record high number of dead whales are washing up along the Hawaiian shores as well as other islands in Pacific Asia. So has the sockeye salmon population. Pacific fish are bleeding from their gills, bellies and eyeballs. Virtually every sample of tested Bluefin tuna are now carrying toxic levels of radiation. For the last couple years the West Coast has been struck by waves of highly radioactive debris. The Japan nuclear disaster has turned the California beaches into a near dead zone, devoid of the teeming marine life present just a few years earlier.
With the ongoing constant leakage at Fukushima, the Pacific waters will be doubling in radioactivity over the next 5 to 10 years. Radionuclides began arriving at the western shores in early 2014. Recently measured cesium-137 levels are now off the charts in plankton from Hawaii to the West Coast. Likewise, it's been discovered that fish sold from Japan also contain these same dangerously high cesium levels. Rates of 91-100% of marine life are toxically contaminated in samples of halibut, sardines, tuna, eel, anchovies, carp, shark, monkfish and seaweed. Over the last four decades, populations of mammals, birds, reptiles and fish have on average plummeted by half. And with massive daily animal die-offs of all kinds the global norm, we're already well into the earth's six mass life extinction.
Because the commercial fishing industry continues harvesting sea life from contaminated waters and millions if not billions of humans continue consuming fish and seafood as a regular food staple, countless numbers of people are and will be dying from increasing cancer rates and other terminal diseases. Additionally, overfishing, failing fisheries and dying oceanic life are causing an alarming reduction in our food supply. Plus as a result of the poisoned water habitat not only from Fukushima but from oil spills, multitudes of other sources like plastics and contaminant leakage and overall environment degradation rendering the earth's surface far less habitable, combine all this with the permanent remnants of previous decades of nuclear testing from the South Pacific islands to Nevada among other testing sites both atmospheric and at ground level worldwide, in addition to gamma and X-rays constantly hitting us from solar flares and galactic bursts, along with the radioactive waves beamed from cellphones, wifis, cell towers and HAARP machines, and we easily understand why the average lifespan is now dropping. Humans have made the earth increasingly unlivable.
Joachim Hagopianis a West Point graduate and former US Army officer. He has written a manuscript based on his unique military experience entitled "Don't Let The Bastards Getcha Down." It examines and focuses on US international relations, leadership and national security issues. After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In recent years he has focused on his writing, becoming an alternative media journalist. His blog site is at http://empireexposed.blogspot.co.id/.
