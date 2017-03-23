© Reuters



The level of radiation was measured by a special robot on Sunday at a point about 30cm (one foot) from the bottom of the containment vessel of Reactor 1, the Japan Times reported on Tuesday.A person exposed to this amount of radiation would likely die in about 40 minutes, the Japan Times reports.Sunday's probe also revealed sandy substances building up at the bottom of the vessel. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) officials, however, dismissed the idea that it might be melted nuclear fuel.In March 2011, a 9.1 earthquake and the 15-meter tsunami that followed disabled the cooling system of Fukushima's three reactors, causing the worst nuclear incident since the 1986 Chernobyl incident in Ukraine.TEPCO, which operates the crippled power plant, has been obliged to deal with the consequences of the incident.In February, a robot sent to explore Reactor 2 broke down because of the "unimaginable" levels of radiation, close to 650 sieverts per hour. This was the first time a robot entered this reactor since the plant's meltdown in 2011.TEPCO has promised extract the hazardous material stuck in the plant's second reactor, its president Naohiro Masuda said, according to the Japan Times.In December, TEPCO nearly doubled the estimated cost for the Fukushima clean-up to $188 billion.