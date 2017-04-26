Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Harris said the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system will be "operational in the coming days to be able to better defend South Korea against the growing North Korea threat."
He called THAAD "very important," adding that it is a "defensive system that will help protect South Korea from ballistic missile attacks from North Korea."
Comment: It's unlikely the THAAD system is being implemented to deter North Korea, but rather to encircle Russia and China with American imperial weaponry. The US likes to crow about 'Russian aggression', but the reality is that putting these so-called "defensive systems" near Russian borders is an aggressive military act that will only force Russia to respond.
THAAD is designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal flight phase. Equipped with long-range radar, it is believed to be capable of intercepting North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
The system was moved onto a golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea on Tuesday, prompting clashes between locals and police.
Comment: Yes, the people of South Korea are not pleased about the Americans bluntly invading their territory to continue their aggressive actions towards Asia. It also seems quite likely that the push to install THAAD is being done to ensure that it's in place before the South Korean elections to keep the new government from stopping the installation, which is a distinct possibility since the front-runner's spokesman called the deployment "very inappropriate."
While South Koreans remain split over the issue, Beijing has repeatedly spoken out against THAAD over fears it will undermine its own deterrence capabilities.
However, Harris said on Wednesday that it "poses no threat to China."
Russia has also voiced concern over the effectiveness of THAAD's deployment in South Korea, urging those involved to consider the inevitable escalation of tensions it will cause.
Harris also stated on Wednesday that the US can defeat any North Korean missile attack on the US carrier strike group which is currently in the region.
Referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he said that Washington is aiming to bring him to his senses, rather than "to his knees."
Speaking to a lawmaker in Congress, Harris said he does not share his "confidence" that North Korea will not try to attack the United States once it is capable of doing so.
He said the "inflection point" will come once Pyongyang has capabilities to match the US.
Harris also said the US should study the possibility of placing missile defense capabilities in Hawaii to defend against Pyongyang.
Meanwhile, when questioned about why there was confusion over the whereabouts of the USS Carl Vinson after Trump announced an "armada" was being sent to the region amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, Harris said he was responsible.
"That's my fault and I'll take the hit for it," he said, adding that he failed to adequately communicate its whereabouts to the media.
Harris' THAAD announcement came just hours after the US and South Korea took part in a combined firing drill which included more than 2,000 South Korean and American troops.
Comment: The joint "firing drill" is most likely not just about escalating tensions with North Korea, but also saber rattling towards China and Russia. While Trump is going all war-crazy towards North Korea, the greater strategy is about showing the US military's capabilities to interested observers. One can't help but ask - why is the US so concerned about what a country is doing halfway around the world, in an area where they should not even be concerned considering all the problems on the domestic front? The entire US has a crumbling infrastructure and an economy held up by fraying knots. Yet the deep state only knows spreading imperial dominance instead of doing anything to actually fix the country. Trump was elected because he promised to do just that, but after 3 months it seems Americans are stuck with "meet the new boss, same as the old boss" in the White House.
Those drills came after North Korea hosted its own military drill in Wonsan, to mark the founding of the country's army.
