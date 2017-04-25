A British woman attacked by a shark while swimming off the beach of an island in the South Atlantic has been named locally as Frankie Gonsalves.The woman, who works for the government of Saint Helena, was attacked while swimming off Ascension Island, a government spokeswoman said.The spokeswoman said she believes the woman had been living on Saint Helena island, part of the same British overseas territory, with her husband and children.The victim is being treated at a nearby hospital, she added.A representative from Ascension Island Government said Ms Gonsalves is in a stable condition in hospital on the island and "recovering well". She is due to be flown to the UK this week.A source told the Times newspaper the woman was bitten in the leg and that her husband punched the shark in a bid to protect her.The attack is thought to have happened on the afternoon of Friday April 21, and the island government issued a public warning to swimmers.It read: "A shark incident was reported at 4pm involving a swimmer snorkelling in English Bay. Swimming in the area is to be undertaken at your own risk."Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha are a trio of remote islands between South America and Africa and together form one of Britain's overseas territories.Source: AP