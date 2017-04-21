I know I'm asking for it but the community is great and the pizza is great too. Thanks James.
In what appears to be an attempt to reverse troll his accusers, Podesta only gave them fodder for an all-out Twitter assault.
In December, Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, North Carolina, walked through the door of the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington D.C., and fired his AR-15. Thankfully, no one was hurt and Welch was arrested without incident. He was apparently searching for evidence of child trafficking and went about it in the most terrible way possible.
His actions were dangerous, ill-informed, and irresponsible, and could've led to many innocent people being hurt.
The Washington Post, in an attempt to undermine any legitimate investigation farcically claimed that those investigating "Pizzagate" believe that a "secret headquarters of a child sex-trafficking ring run by Hillary Clinton and members of her inner circle" is located in the basement of a Washington D.C. pizza shop called the Comet Ping Pong Pizzeria.
Of course, as Jay Syrmopolous points out, the actual investigation is a broader foray into the seedy world of Washington, D.C.'s political-elite connected pedophile rings. The intimation that those investigating "Pizzagate" simply believe that Hillary Clinton runs a child sex ring is meant to dissuade people from further, legitimate investigation based on the seeming absurdity of such a claim.
The theory of Pizzagate, which went viral during the 2016 election, claimed that John Podesta's emails, which were leaked by WikiLeaks, contained coded messages referring to human trafficking. The restaurant theory was debunked and those who supported labeled as kooks by the mainstream media — especially after Welch walked into the Comet Pizzaria and fired a weapon. However, although the DC pizza restaurant was never implicated, very real, and very frequent instances of child trafficking are being uncovered on a near-weekly basis.
So, when John Podesta, whose shady behind the scenes lifestyle is disgusting at best, attempts to downplay actual child suffering by trolling people with alleged code words associated with the horrid practice of child trafficking, he deserves all the backlash the internet can muster. And he got it.
While there has never been a smoking gun implicating Podesta in a child trafficking ring, his dismissal of the possibility the elite are involved in such a practice was enough to set the internet off.
Those who want an investigation are not some fringe element, but rather caring folks who don't want to see children being taken advantage of by sickos with billions.
To question this man is not 'kooky' as the media would lead you to believe. It's actually not a far-fetched notion that he is involved in it at some level — especially considering some of his friends who've admitted to raping children and some who've never been prosecuted for it.
For example, former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dennis Hastert, a known serial child rapist, was never charged for his numerous crimes against children, which the FBI knew about, and had evidence of, for over a decade.
According to FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds:
SINCE 1996 THE FBI HAS HAD TONS OF INFORMATION ON HASTERT WHICH WAS GATHERED IN CHICAGO BY THE FBI'S CHICAGO FIELD OFFICE. THE INCRIMINATING CRIMINAL EVIDENCE IN THOSE FILES RANGE FROM BRIBERY, EXTORTION, FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING AND EMBEZZLEMENT, TO SEXUAL CRIMES AGAINST MINORS AND PARTICIPATION IN FOREIGN-OPERATED DRUG OPERATIONS.So, when corporate media tells you #PizzaGate is fake news and that investigating whether Denny Hastert's good friend, John Podesta, is involved in some way with pedophilia - given his close friendship with Hastert, proclivity for strange art featuring nude children and strange code words found in his leaked emails — it shouldn't be shouted down as "fake news," but investigated instead.
SINCE 1997 THE FBI HAS HAD MUCH HARD EVIDENCE ON HASTERT GATHERED BY THE FBI'S WASHINGTON FIELD OFFICE. THE DOCUMENTED DEEDS RANGE FROM ESPIONAGE TO FOREIGN BRIBERY.
BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. THE FBI ALSO HAS HAD HARD DATA ON HASTERT'S SEXUAL VIOLATIONS OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. THE INVOLVED COUNTRIES INCLUDE VIETNAM, THAILAND, TURKEY AND MOROCCO, AMONG OTHERS. THIS ALSO INCLUDED SEXUAL FAVORS AS MEANS OF FOREIGN BRIBERY. INTERESTINGLY, THE CIA HAD BEEN DOCUMENTING THOSE SEXUAL ACTIVITIES FOR MANY YEARS, AND NOT ONLY ON HASTERT BUT ON MANY OTHERS; ELECTED AND APPOINTED.
