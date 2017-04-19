© Wong Maye-E/Associated Press



Donald Trump's neocon cabal of National Security Adviser General H. R. McMaster and his assistants Dina Powell and Fiona Hill, the latter in charge of the National Security Council's Russia desk, are poor choices to gauge subtle messages coming out of North Korea., a student of professional Army pencil sharpener David Petraeus,, and neocon drivel from such outfits as the Brookings Institution, Council on Foreign Relations, and the Heritage Foundation,During the Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency, State Department, and other federal elements employed "Kremlinologists," who carefully pored over photographs of the Soviet leadership standing atop Lenin's Mausoleum on Red Square. Emphasis was placed on the physical appearances of the Soviet leaders, where they stood on the reviewing stand in relation to the General Secretary of the Communist Party, and whether they were even present at the November 7 parade marking the anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the annual May Day parade marking international Communist solidarity.The same analysis was applied by the CIA to photographs and intelligence reports from similar military parades marking Communist "red letter dates" on other countries, including the October 1 founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, and other celebrations in Pyongyang, Ulan Bator, Mongolia; Hanoi, North Vietnam; Tirana, Albania; and other Communist capitals.Today, North Korea remains the only country in the world where such analysis of photographs and videos is pertinent, as every nation in the world, including those still purporting to be Communist, are relatively open in comparison with North Korea. However,as was once the case when the CIA's Medical and Psychological Analysis Center (MPAC) specialized in such matters. Instead, so-called "intelligence" experts are paraded out by the Trump administration engaged in "chest-thumping" about what they had in store for Kim Jong Un. It is truly amateur hour these days at the White House and the CIA, now under the leadership of Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Christian "creationist," who believes the Earth is only 6000 years old.at this year's parade marking the anniversary of the birthday of the founder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, would have, in years past, resulted in attention by the "Kremlinologists" specializing in Korea. The major change on display in Pyongyang was, understandably, totally unnoticed by the makeup-laden idiots masquerading as journalists on cable network news. But it alsowho seem to revel in "wargasms" stemming from Tomahawk and Mother of All Bomb (MOAB) attacks on Syria and Afghanistan, respectively.. It was a signal that he, a civilian, exercises control over North Korea's notoriously paranoid and rigid military. The North Korean military high command has enjoyed privileges not even extended to civilian government officials. There is a reason why most of the North Korean defectors originate from the civil government: the military brass have it reasonably well-off in North Korea. Therefore, in order to send a subliminal message to Pyongyang-watchers around the world. Kim ditched the green military outfit and the Communist period "Mao jacket" for a Western business suit. Kim's white shirt with the white tie are also significant. In North Korea, the color white symbolizes purity, strength, and dignity. In other words,There is precedent for Communist leaders undergoing apparel changes to send non-verbal messages. In 1998, Cuban President Fidel Castro shocked the leaders in attendance at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in Oporto, Portugal by ditching his trademark olive military fatigues for a very fashionable blue double-breasted suit. Castro was sending a message that Cuba was willing to change, but on its own terms, not those dictated by Washington. In essence, Kim is sending the same subtle message to the West.North Korea is the world's last doctrinaire Communist state. Modern intelligence technology is insufficient in analyzing North Korean intentions. Good old-fashioned "Kremlinology," which was more of an art than a science, is what is needed today in dealing with the third generation of Kim family leadership. And the Trump crowd is missing the boat completely.