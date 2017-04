© Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Footage has emerged online showing a man setting himself on fire outside a courthouse in the Belgian town of Kortrijk. The man earlier reportedly left a social media post saying he was "tired of racism," while police have called the incident anThe man, identified as a 38-year-old of Moroccan descent, left the courthouse on Tuesday and moments later returned with a canister of gasoline to a square right in front of the building, some 15 meters from the entrance, a police statement said.As seen in the video, he then spilled some gasoline and lit it, before pouring some more on his jacket and setting it on fire.Warning: Graphic VideoAlthough police didn't disclose the man's name, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad referred to him as Chafik H.Posts on social media from locals expressing their sympathy also suggested the man's name is Chafik Hanchi.Police said they are still looking into the motive behind the desperate move, although the man had reportedly been facing difficulties in his personal life.Jamal Qnioun, the head of the People Help People organization and a member of Council for Intercultural Coexistence in Kortrijk, shared a video on Facebook purportedly featuring Chafik in a car.In addition, one of the two Facebook accounts which allegedly belong to Chafik has a video posted on Monday, the day before the self-immolation.After the local media broke the story, Qnioun, replying to multiple comments left under the respective post, wrote that Chafik had opened a hair salon that was later closed, as an inspection found an unregistered worker. Having paid the fines, Chafik again started his business and opened a new salon in the same street. However, days later he faced another inspection.