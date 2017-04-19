© RT
Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah
In an interview to RT, Saudi Arabia's chief humanitarian director claimed his country's military campaign in Yemen was not an aggression, while also sharing his views on the Syrian deadlock and ties with Moscow.

As Yemen is facing an ongoing military campaign by the Saudi-led coalition, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, who is the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRELIEF) said Riyadh "did not actually attack" the country.

The official noted that the air campaign which has contributed to the deepening chaos in Yemen according to various rights groups, has in fact been provoked by the failed political process in the war-torn state.