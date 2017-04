© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters



Critics have argued the agency is too heavy-handed in enforcement operations, including arresting immigrants in the US illegally whose only offense was being in the country without permission.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly chastised Congressional lawmakers critical of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement, arguingThe stinging rebuke came as the retired Marine general argued immigration agents and airport security officers are unjustifiably criticized for enforcing federal laws and "asked to do more with less, and less, and less.""They are often ridiculed and insulted by public officials, and frequently convicted in the court of public opinion on unfounded allegations testified by street lawyers and spokespersons," Kelly said, according to the Associated Press.President Donald Trump was quick to add his two cents on Twitter, arguing it was the Obama administration that was "weak" on illegal immigration. Trump even blamed former President Barack Obama for allowing the violent MS-13 gang to form in America.The MS-13, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the criminal groups behind a wave of violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The gang was formed in Los Angeles by Salvadoran immigrants fleeing civil war in the 1980s and remains active in the US. US officials deported several gang members in the early 2000s to their countries of origin - contributing to the explosive spread of crime in the region.The FBI recognized the gang was a growing threat in the early 2000s, under the Bush administration, and in 2004 created a task force "to investigate this violent international street gang," according to the FBI. In 2008 the FBI said it had expanded to at least 42 states and Washington, DC, according to Agence France-Presse.Speaking before a meeting of the organized crime and drug enforcement task force, Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled out the street gang on the heels of a quadruple homicide last week in Long Island, New York, which law enforcement believe is the work of MS-13.Sessions was discussing the implementation of Trump's executive order on February 9 that will seeks to increase coordination among different agencies relating to international criminal organizations. Sessions blamed Sanctuary cities for harboring criminal aliens which "only helps violent gangs like MS-13."Sanctuary cities are aiding these cartels to refill these ranks and putting innocent life - including the live of countless law-abiding immigrants - in danger," said Sessions.Sessions too, sought to blame the Obama administration for its "open border and years of lax immigration enforcement" and the rise of MS-13.About a quarter of those arrests were immigrants who had no criminal history, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.