Fresno: 3 dead in madman's shooting rampage, suspect shouts 'Allahu akbar' upon arrest
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 20:48 UTC
The suspect is Kori Ali Muhammad, 39. He reportedly yelled, "Allahu akbar" during his arrest.
Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of 16 gunshots in less than a minute.
Witnesses say Muhammad fired several times at people, reloaded his handgun, and continued firing near a Catholic Charities building. Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee that the shooting happened at a nearby bus stop.
Muhammad is facing with four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
At a press conference, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer confirmed that they had apprehended Muhammad, who is also suspected for the murder of a security guard outside a Motel 6 in central Fresno on Sunday.
Dyer said research into Muhammad led police to his Facebook page, where messages he posted indicated that he "does not like white people" and has expressed "anti-government sentiments."
The victims were all white males, Dyer said, although police have not released names.
Police said Muhammad has some criminal history of terrorist threats, but they do not know if he is on any terrorist watchlist. However, they said it was "still too early" to say if the shooting was an act of terrorism.
Muhammad first opened fire on a passenger inside a PG&E truck, as the driver sped away to the Fresno Police Department's headquarters and alerted the police, police said. The passenger later died from his injuries.
The downtown Fresno County Superior Courthouse has been placed on lockdown due to the shooting.
Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Fresno Field Office, San Francisco Division were on scene, ATF tweeted.
The shootings were described as "random" and "unprovoked" by police, who see no connection between the victims and Muhammad.
According to federal court records, Kori Muhammad, previously known as Kori Taylor, was arrested in 2005 on federal drug charges and pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction. He received 110 months in prison, along with 92 months of supervised release, which ended early in September 2016.
One of the court documents included a motion for a psychiatric hearing because his attorney said he was suffering from hallucinations, paranoia and psychosis.
