About one dozen patrons at a bar in east London suffered burns caused by what is believed to be a noxious substance inside the venue.A hazardous response team along with other emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning. A London Fire Brigade spokesman informed AFP that an "unknown corrosive substance" was thrown in Mangle, a club in east London. The substance has been identified as "an acidic substance" from testing, he said, adding that there were around 600 people in the venue at the time of the incident.After the venue was evacuated London Ambulance Service treated nine persons for minor burns at the scene, before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two additional persons, who displayed symptoms similar to persons exposed to the substance, later turned up at the hospital. The injuries sustained by victims are said to be non-life threatening.According to a Metropolitan Police statement saying, "Police were called to a licensed premises in Sidworth Street, Dalston, at approximately 1:10 a.m. on April 17, after members of the public complained of a noxious substance."A journalist, Phie McKenzie, tweeted: "Scary scenes in Hackney tonight, we have heard reports of chemical burns of people in the building here". She posted a picture showing several firefighters waiting outside a building with the appearance of a warehouse.London has seen a sharp rise in acid attacks in London in recent years.There have been more than 1,800 reports of attacks involving corrosive fluids in London since 2010, according to police data cited by the BBC last month. In 2016 alone, corrosive fluids were used in 454 crimes, compared to 261 in the previous year.