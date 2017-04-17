© Мужская тема life / YouTube

The incident happened on the Rostovskaya Embankment in central Moscow on Sunday, police said.The vehicle traveled at high speed, hit the lamppost, and burst into flames. The fire brigade was immediately summoned to extinguish the blaze.The driver of the car died instantly in the crash while his passenger escaped from the scene, Life reports.The 26-year-old son of a Moscow businessman, named only as Artur M., is believed to be the owner of the sports car and reportedly behind the wheel of the Maserati. He had around 20 fines for speeding in the course of the last two years which he always paid on time.