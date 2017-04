© CLEpolice / Twitter

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety," the social media giant said.

Cleveland police are continuing a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed an elderly man during a Facebook Live broadcast.and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified," Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement published online.During a news conference held several hours after the incident, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams confirmed that both county and federal law enforcement had joined the manhunt operation to find Stephens.Chief Williams stated that there had been no official sightings of the suspect since the shooting, and police could therefore not confirm whether Stephens was still in the Cleveland vicinity.Cleveland police later announced that the deceased victim has been identified as 74-year old Robert Godwin Sr. Authorities failed to locate any additional victims the suspect was boasting about.Police describe Stephens as 6'1 (1.85 meters) tall, 244lbs (110kg) with a full beard, wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.By midnight, Cleveland PD went on to issue an "aggravated murder warrant" for Stevens, reminding the public that the suspect is armed and dangerous.Stephens claimed via his Facebook page that he had committed over fifteen murders Sunday but police have yet to verify his claims reports NBC "No additional victims have been found. Officers continue to search multiple areas," police wrote in an update to the previous statement.he wrote on Facebook as cited by NBC.Stephens' Facebook page was taken down after several hours but clones of the video have been shared online.Facebook has issued a statement calling the live murder a "horrific crime".