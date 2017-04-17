"Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified," Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement published online.
During a news conference held several hours after the incident, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams confirmed that both county and federal law enforcement had joined the manhunt operation to find Stephens.
Chief Williams stated that there had been no official sightings of the suspect since the shooting, and police could therefore not confirm whether Stephens was still in the Cleveland vicinity.
Cleveland police later announced that the deceased victim has been identified as 74-year old Robert Godwin Sr. Authorities failed to locate any additional victims the suspect was boasting about.
Police describe Stephens as 6'1 (1.85 meters) tall, 244lbs (110kg) with a full beard, wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.
He is driving a white Ford Fusion and is considered armed and dangerous. Police have asked the public not to approach Stephens and instead call 911.
By midnight, Cleveland PD went on to issue an "aggravated murder warrant" for Stevens, reminding the public that the suspect is armed and dangerous. Police once again emphasized at the time that there were "no known additional victims."
Stephens claimed via his Facebook page that he had committed over fifteen murders Sunday but police have yet to verify his claims reports NBC.
"No additional victims have been found. Officers continue to search multiple areas," police wrote in an update to the previous statement.
He also wrote that he would not stop his rampage until either his mother or a woman, reported to be his ex-girlfriend, named Joy Lane called him.
"And I'm about to keep killing until they catch me," he wrote on Facebook as cited by NBC.
Stephens' Facebook page was taken down after several hours but clones of the video have been shared online.
Facebook has issued a statement calling the live murder a "horrific crime".
"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety," the social media giant said.
Comment: Such a safe environment that it promotes pedophilic content & extremist material and refuses to take it down.
Manhunt for Facebook Live killer continues: He claims he has murdered 15 and will keep killingCleveland police are continuing a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed an elderly man during a Facebook Live broadcast. Although the suspect claimed to have killed 14 more people while...