Six victims of the alleged chemical attack in Syrian province of Idlib have succumbed to their injuries after being delivered to local hospitals in Turkey's southern Hatay province, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said Friday.The suspected chemical attack in Idlib occurred on April 4 and killed over 80 people. The West has blamed the incident on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Moscow has demanded a proper investigation into the incident under the auspices of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) before accusing Damascus of carrying out the attack.Syrian authorities have denied using chemical weapons and stated the government did not possess such weapons.According to Akdag, evidence that the victims were affected by sarin, a poisonous chemical gas prohibited by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, was found after blood samples were analyzed.