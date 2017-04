© DeKalb / Wikipedia

A shooting at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta left one dead and three hospitalized. Authorities have apprehended a suspect, and theThe four shooting victims were initially reportedat Grady Memorial Hospital, WXIA and other local news outlets reported. Police have since confirmed one of those four died. The shooting occurred at about 4:30pm local time on Thursday.WSB reporter Matt Johnson said family members identified the deceased as Zachariah Honeycutt, who was a father.The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced on Twitter that aThe shooting occurred inside a train heading east toward West Lake station, WGCL reported A fifth person was hospitalized for an ankle injury, not from a gunshot wound.