Society's Child
Mississippi cop uses Facebook Live to brag about killing dogs, beating people & breaking the law
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Thu, 13 Apr 2017 14:21 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Thu, 13 Apr 2017 14:21 UTC
The disturbing video of the two officers starts out with them bragging about killing a dog. The officer who is doing the livestreaming, Officer Facebook Live, is apparently so hungry for likes and shares that he could not care less about bragging to the public about him and his partner's puppycide.
"Man, we shot the shit outta somebody's dog," Officer Facebook Live callously says as he turns the camera to his partner for confirmation.
"Yeah, that's right," says his partner in uniform.
"It ran to him, ruff ruff ruff, pow pow pow pow pow, like damn.....'Shots fired! Shots fired!'" the cop brags.
So caught up in the moment bragging about their puppycide, the uniformed officer continues talking about it even after his buddy moves to another subject.
"Pop, pop, pop, pop! I shot him four damn times and that sucker was like," he then made sounds to mimic the dying dog as they both laughed.
Apparently, his viewers were so upset at the notion of laughing at dog killings that they began telling him to talk about geese. Pandering to his audience, he did. However, that was short-lived.
After a few minutes of nearly incomprehensible jabbering over geese, the cops then began to brag about their tactical gear which they say is for "ass whoopins.'"
"See that right there? My boy got a whole shelf in there. Thems right there, them are some ass whoopin gloves. Knuckles on the gloves!" the derelict cop brags.
Apparently becoming bored about just talking about beating people up, the pair decides that it is now time to begin pulling random people over. And, just like that, they decide to seek out an unwitting motorist and target them for revenue collection.
After a brief spat of dancing and rapping, the cop filming says to his partner, "Hey yo, let's go pull somebody over. I wanna pull somebody over."
So, the two 'model police officers' get in the car to find their next victim.
In what seems to be a reference to a hot spot, the cop agrees with his partner about going to a certain area, and notes, "oh, you'll fuck em up over there."
The duo then pulls over a car and film themselves in some selfie version of Cops.
The attention starved cop then begs his viewers for more hearts and tells them if they stop liking his video, he will turn it off. Shortly after, the video ends.
One would think that after publicly broadcasting video of yourself in such an unprofessional manner, you may be more reluctant about doing it a second time. For most people, that may be true — but not for officer Facebook live.
In his next video, however, this Yazoo police officer would film himself breaking the law.
In 2015, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 389, banning texting and posting to social media while driving. Not only was officer Facebook Live breaking the law and filming himself doing it — he was on duty and in his patrol car.
What these videos illustrate is a glaring 'above the law' attitude of many police officers. The officer, who is ostensibly tasked with upholding the law, is so detached from reality that streaming himself breaking the law didn't even cross his mind as a bad idea.
The Free Thought Project has sent these videos to the Yazoo City police department, but we've yet to receive a reply.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Mississippi cop uses Facebook Live to brag about killing dogs, beating people & breaking the lawA cop in Yazoo, Mississippi, has an apparent affinity with livestreaming his dereliction of duty to Facebook. Clearly having no forethought about any chance of being caught in his unprofessional —...