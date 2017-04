© KMVT



A Twin Falls Police officer was charged Monday with sexually abusing at least two pre-teen girls within the last 11 years. The alleged crimes happened before he was a police officer, but a sheriff's investigator said he believes "many more" victims will be uncovered.William Anthon Jansen, 33, of Twin Falls faces four felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and one misdemeanor count of disseminating material harmful to a minor. He's accused of touching the girls' genitals with his hands.Jansen, a patrol officer, was placed on paid administrative leave when the allegations surfaced March 31, Twin Falls city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. His leave was switched to unpaid when he was officially charged Monday, Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said. "As soon as we found out about the allegations, we forwarded to the sheriff's office for investigation," Palmer said. "Then they conducted their investigation."Jansen never worked as a school resource officer, Palmer said, and Kingsbury referred questions to the sheriff's department when asked if Jansen could have accessed new victims in his role as a police officer.Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said he'll ask an outside prosecutor to handle the case "because of the fact the accused person is a local police officer. So I won't have any comment on that case," Loebs said.Jansen denied the allegations in an interview with sheriff's detectives Friday. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment."Based on my training and experience and the evidence gathered in this investigation, I believe more victims will be uncovered through the course of this investigation and Jansen remains a threat to society and any current/future victims," Detective Travis DeBie wrote. "It took these victims many years to come forward.Jansen was hired by the city police department in December 2013 and sworn-in March 2014 after completing training. According to his biography at that time, he was a sergeant in the Idaho Army National Guard and completed two combat deployments to Iraq.His ex-wife also told detectives Jansen disclosed to his Mormon bishop that "he had inappropriate contact with juveniles."Jansen told detectives he was never alone with the girls he's accused of abusing, one of whom said Jansen showed her a book depicting sexual acts the first time he assaulted her. He admitted to having sex with the roommate but said he believed she was 18 years old.A magistrate judge set Jansen's bond at $100,000 during an initial appearance Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.