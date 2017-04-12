© Odd Andersen / AFP
A bomb went off near the bus of the German football team Borussia Dortmund as it prepared to leave the hotel for their home Champions League quarterfinal game, the team has said. Police have confirmed that three explosions occurred, but did not say what exactly caused them.

The club said in a twitter post that there was "a bomb blast" close to the team bus, adding that the team players are now "in safety" and "no threat is posed to the stadium," where the quarterfinal was due to take place.

"We can confirm that there were three explosions near the Borussia team bus," police have announced. Large police forces have been deployed to the scene, the law enforcement added.

The wheel rims of the bus were destroyed by the blast and one person was injured, police announced.

The incident occurred around 19:00 (local time) (18:00 GMT) ahead of the team's Champion League quarterfinal game against AS Monaco.