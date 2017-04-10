© Stringer / Reuters



The prime suspect in an international $300 million telefraud scam that targeted American taxpayers has been arrested by police at Mumbai International Airport.Sagar Thakkar, 24, was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning as he stepped off a flight from Dubai, where he had been on the hiding out from Indian authorities for several months, Reuters reported, citing local police sources.Thakkar is the suspected leader of a major international telefraud syndicate that operated in the US and India.Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told a news conference that Thakkar, who was charged as part of the ongoing DOJ investigation, had fled to Dubai following raids in October related to the case, Reuters reported.When asked about his interrogation of the suspect, Singh told reporters that he was "impressed with his knowledge of the US and Indian system" while also confirming that Thakkar had confessed to the crime.The Justice Department claims that overA major breakthrough in the case came in October, when Indian authorities raided call centers in the Mumbai suburb of Thane and the western city of Ahmedabad, detaining over 700 suspects in the process.The US Justice Department charged more than 60 people in India and the United States in connection with the case as a direct result of the raids.A video of one such scam posted online by the Eau Claire Police Department in the US has been shared over 190,000 times.Cooperating victims had their payments transferred through a US-based network of money launderers who used prepaid debit cards and wire transfers to move the money out of the country.US and Indian authorities cooperated throughout the investigation but the DOJ will seek extradition of scammers based in India, Reuters reported.