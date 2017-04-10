© P Wei/Getty Images

Three men in Yekaterinburg have allegedly attempted to beat a debt out of an 11-year-old boy with epilepsy, accusing his mother of not paying back a loan at a bank that she did not take. The woman says her son might have been harassed for her sister's debt.Yekaterinburg police have confirmed to Life.ru that Irina indeed hasMeanwhile, Irina has revealed that her sister and near-identical twin, Olga, might be the one the debt collectors were seeking. Olga took a car loan from the bank in 2011, Irina said.Being aware of her looming troubles with the debt collectors, Olga, whose car has been since confiscated and all her credit cards canceled, changed her contact numbers and has for a long time not been living with her sister.Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the suspected extortion of money and is searching for three male suspects in what is being described as a "cynical beating" of a "helpless minor," Aleksandr Shuryga, the senior aide to the head of the Russia's prosecutor's office Yekaterinburg branch, told media."Gleb is a special child. He studies at a special school, experiences mental problems, epileptic fits and is a little bit delayed in development," Irina said. The boy used to have a disabled status, but it was removed last year, she added.While the incident is still being investigated, the Life.ru report has alleged to have uncovered the collector agency in question, which it says bought the debt from the bank in 2015 and was one of the biggest in the industry. However, it was allegedly excluded from the national association of the collector agencies after it failed to pay the membership fee in March last year. Reporters say the agency cannot be reached for inquiry.